Charles Jacob Snyder
age 67, of Dover died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, while in Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar following a period of declining health. Born at Dover on Nov. 19, 1952, Chuck was as son of the late Charles Eugene and Lena "Nita" (Damiene) Snyder. Chuck was a graduate of Dover High School and attended Trade School through Timken High School. Professionally, Chuck worked for 38 years as a Tool and Die Maker and Machinist for various area companies and retired from Rubbermaid when his health would no longer permit him to work. On Sept. 29, 1972, he married the former Chistie DeVore. Together the couple raised three children and grew their faith in the Lord as members of the Dover First Christian Church where he was actively involved. For more than 20 years, Chuck enjoyed playing volleyball on various leagues. He was a member of the NRA and the Bolivar Sportsman Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a great passion for hunting and fishing and every so often, found time to get in a round of golf.
In addition to his wife of nearly 48 years, Chuck is survived by their children, Jodi (Patrick) Robbins of Medina, Charles "Vince" Snyder and Emily Keith both of Dover; his grandchildren, Shannon and Kyle Robbins of Medina, Jacob Snyder, Gracie Keith, Lainie Keith and Tru Bowling all of Dover; his brothers, Joseph (Pam) Snyder of Parral, and David Barnhart of New Philadelphia; a special aunt, Frances Mears of Strasburg, and three sisters-in-law, Patricia DeVore of Mexico, Ounalee Goins of Dover and Linda DeVore of Sugarcreek. Completing the family are numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a sister, Francis Barnhart, a special uncle, Richard Mears, and a brother-in-law, Wilbur "Butch" DeVore.
The family will greet guests during a memorial visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 3–6 p.m. in the Dover First Christian Church where Pastor Josh Robinson will lead a celebration of Chuck's life beginning at 6 p.m. Those unable to attend may view a livestream of the service by visiting DoverFCC.com
Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the church after greeting the Snyder family. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Bolivar Hennis for all their love and care that has been shown to Chuck during the past six years. In doing so, they request that anyone wishing to make a gift in memory of Chuck direct donations to Hennis Care Centre, 300 Yant St, Bolivar, Ohio 44612 or to Dover First Christian Church, 3029 N Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622.
