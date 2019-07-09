|
Charles Jerry Calai, (K.O.)
age 78, of Cincinnati, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on Friday morning, July 5, 2019. Charles was born in New Philadelphia to the late John and Lena (Destefani) Calai.
Charles relocated to Cincinnati, OH, where he raised his family with Margaret (Peg) A. (Hadley) Calai, who survives him, for over 60 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Joshua Calai. He is survived by children, Kathleen (Charles) Lindner, Charles (Kim) Calai, Christine (Jesse) Shaw, all of Cincinnati and Wendy (Dave) Santo of Pataskala, grandchildren Briana, Heather, Nicholas (Samantha) and Ashton Lindner, Joseph, Jacob, Jennifer, James, and Joshua Calai, Summer and Skye Shaw; great-grandchildren, Logan, Rosalie and Charles, sisters, Kathleen (Nelson) Reed, Angie (Ross) Stamm, Mary Jo Fait, all of New Philadelphia and brother John (Rae Ann) Calai of Millersburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was in construction his whole life and was a labor foreman at CJ Mahan Construction.
In keeping with Charles wishes a private service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or -Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 9, 2019