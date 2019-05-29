|
|
Charles Joseph Allen
64, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born November 19, 1954 in Weirton, W.Va., he was a son of the late Hershell Franklin Allen and Mary Alice (York) Allen Rinehart. Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 and proudly served his country from 1972 to 1978. He then began his long career as a welder at Weirton Steel. In 1997, he and his family moved from Weirton to Tuscarawas County where they are members of the Christian Lighthouse of New Philadelphia. In his spare time, Chuck loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
On February 5, 1973, he married the former Karen Sue Garrison who survives him along with their daughters, Leslie Allen and Amy (Corey) McNutt; and grandsons, Nathan and Joshua McNutt. He is also survived by his siblings, James Allen, Maryann Mueller and Richard Rinehart, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sherry Allen.
In keeping with Chuck's wishes, cremation is planned with a memorial service planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Lighthouse of New Philadelphia.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019