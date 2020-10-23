1/
Charles L. Rininger
1960 - 2020
Charles L. Rininger

60, of Dundee passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland. He was born in Dover on Jan. 22, 1960 to the late Lewis and Fanny (Vesco) Rininger and married Lisa Sigrist on July 18, 1981. She survives. He has worked for Belden Brick in Sugarcreek for the last 36 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Chris Rininger of Sugarcreek; brother, Todd (Patti) Rininger of Zoarville; nephew, Josh Rininger; niece, Micehl Rininger; sister-in-law, Nancy Rininger of Fiat; mother-in-law, Linda Sigrist of Walnut Creek; and brother-in-law, Kevin Sigrist of Winesburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Rininger and father-in-law, Charles Sigrist.

Private services will be held at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
