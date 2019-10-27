|
|
Charles Lee Flint
age 67, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a brief illness. Born in Willard, Ohio on June 6, 1952, Chuck was a son of the late Richard and Marilyn Stevens Flint. At a young age, Chuck's interest in agriculture was sparked by his involvement with 4-H. He successfully showed cattle and sheep at local, state and national levels. Following his graduation from South Central High School in Greenwich, Ohio, Chuck attended and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Education and Agricultural Business from THE Ohio State University. While at OSU he was a member of the Alpha Zeta fraternity. He later furthered his education by obtaining his Masters in Administration from Ashland University. Wanting to follow in his father's footsteps, Chuck began his teaching career in Vocational Agricultural Education at Carrollton High School, where he taught for two years prior to joining the teaching staff at Buckeye Career Center. He taught for an additional 15 years in Buckeye's agricultural program and retired from Buckeye Career Center as a Supervisor after 35 years in the education field. While at Buckeye, he not only served a brief time as the Interim Superintendent but was acknowledged through numerous organizations such as the FAA and the state and national Vocational Agricultural Societies. For many years, Chuck attended the Ohio State Fair where he served as the Beef Superintendent. He was the current President of the Tuscarawas County Retired Teachers Association and an avid fan of all Ohio State University Sports and deeply loved his dogs, Blondie Girl and Bexley; and his cat, Slick. Chuck was a Life Member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 510 where he served two terms as Exalted Ruler in 1984 and 2002. His involvement with the organization was vast. He served as the Ohio Elks State Scholarship Chairman, Past Secretary for the Southeast District, Secretary of the Past District Deputies Advisory Council, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, Past District Chairman of the Southeast District, assisted District Deputies of the Southeast District – serving as auditor during inspections and was the current Treasurer of the New Philadelphia Elks and enjoyed playing on the Elks Bowling League. Throughout his time, Chuck was a well-respected resource to any fellow Elk and was recognized by receiving numerous awards for his excellence and willingness to go above and beyond.
He is survived by his wife, the former Deborah Wise, whom he married on June 8, 1985; their children: Steven Flint of Sunbury, Ohio, Julie (Eric) Shimko of Canton, and Adam (Jessica Murray) Flint of New Philadelphia; and his grandchildren, Benjamin and Madison Shimko. Completing the family are his siblings, Larry (Debbie) Flint of Virginia, Gary (Cindi) Flint of Ohio, Kay (Sam) Wise of New Philadelphia; his brothers-in law, John Wise (partner, Christopher Murdie) of California, Howard Wise and Dick (Amy) Wise all of New Philadelphia as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Carol Flint.
The family will greet guests on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-8 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Elks Services will begin at 8 PM. A service celebrating Chuck's life will be led by Father Jeff Coning on Tuesday at 11 AM in the funeral home's chapel. Burial in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia will follow. All are invited to join the family for a meal and fellowship in the Ball Room of the New Philadelphia Elks following services. Memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be directed to the Chuck Flint Memorial Scholarship, c/o the New Philadelphia Elks B.P.O.E. 510, 1180 Union Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to the Buckeye Foundation P.O. Box 355, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chuck by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 27, 2019