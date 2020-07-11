Charles "Leroy" Stucinage 72, of New Philadelphia and formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away peacefully in Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospital, on July 9, 2020. Born in Dennison on April 8, 1948, he was the son of the late Frank and Hazel (Swaney) Stucin. After honorably serving his country in the United States Army, Leroy worked in the sewer pipe industry in the Uhrichsville/Dennison area. Leroy was a man of few words, but had a tremendous ability to communicate with animals. He had great compassion for them and especially birds. He also loved to be in the outdoors fishing and hunting.His family includes his wife, the former Sarah L. Petersheim who he married on April 9, 1977; his children: Jennifer Stucin, Christopher (Amy) Stucin, and Stephanie (Ross) Lendon, Jr.; and his grandchildren: Jonathan, Steven, and Matthew Lendon, and Zachary and Zoey Stucin. In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in passing by his brother, Larry.The family will greet guests on Tuesday, July 14th., from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private service and burial at Tunnel Hill Cemetery in Bowerston will take place. Due to Covid-19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Stucin family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Leroy by visiting the funeral home's website at: