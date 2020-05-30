Charles "Charlie" M. Beal
69, of Fresno, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born Monday, January 15, 1951 in Coshocton, Ohio, to Lester M. and Evelyn (Taylor) Beal. Charlie was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was an employee of General Electric of Newcomerstown and Dover. He was happily married to Rebecca (Sarazen) Beal, who survives. Charlie was an American Motorcyclist Association member for 23 years and enjoyed riding motorcycles and four-wheelers.
Charlie is survived, along with his wife Rebecca, by his step-daughter, Jennifer (Harley) Arnold of Muncie, IN; four grandchildren: Mackenzie, Maria, Kenneth, Jimmy; sisters, Carol A. Beal of Columbus and Karen Foreman of West Lafayette; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Beal.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peoli Cemetery. Military services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veteran's Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Motorcyclist Association, 13515 Yarmouth Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147. Services are in care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at: www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
69, of Fresno, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born Monday, January 15, 1951 in Coshocton, Ohio, to Lester M. and Evelyn (Taylor) Beal. Charlie was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was an employee of General Electric of Newcomerstown and Dover. He was happily married to Rebecca (Sarazen) Beal, who survives. Charlie was an American Motorcyclist Association member for 23 years and enjoyed riding motorcycles and four-wheelers.
Charlie is survived, along with his wife Rebecca, by his step-daughter, Jennifer (Harley) Arnold of Muncie, IN; four grandchildren: Mackenzie, Maria, Kenneth, Jimmy; sisters, Carol A. Beal of Columbus and Karen Foreman of West Lafayette; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Beal.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peoli Cemetery. Military services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veteran's Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Motorcyclist Association, 13515 Yarmouth Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147. Services are in care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at: www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 30, 2020.