Charles Milburn "Together Again"
92, of Gnadenhutten, died early Monday morning of April 1, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. Charles was born on May 19, 1926 to the late Frank B. and Mildred Fiester Milburn at home in Gnadenhutten. Charles served in the Army during World War II and was part of the Pacific Theater. After the Army, Charles returned home and started working for the Larson Clay Pipe Company where he worked on one of the loading crews, retiring after 44 years there. During that time he also worked as a T.V. repairman for a second job. Charles enjoyed fishing and hunting, watching the Indians and recently the Browns. He also belonged to the Tuscarawas V.F.W. Post 7943 for some time.
On May 27, 1944, Charles married Dorothy E. Kohler, to whom he was married to for 66 years before her passing on Jan. 8, 2011. Also preceding in death include daughter, Marlene Sentz; grandchildren, Radeana Milburn, Jenny Milburn, and Terry Lee Brudette; a great-grandson, Jacob Mackey, and brothers, Frank Milburn, Bobby Milburn, and Jim Milburn. Surviving are seven children, Charles "Sonny" (Debbie) Milburn of Uhrichsville, Candy (Wayne) Howell of Tuscarawas, Randy (Darlene) Milburn of Uhrichsville, Diane (Rick) Sentz of Uhrichsville, Ray (Diana) Milburn of Gnadenhutten, Daniel (Barbara) Milburn of Wainwright, and Shirley (Paul) Creighton of Wainwright; son-in-law, Steve Sentz of Gnadenhutten; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren and five siblings, Irene Hodkinson, Janet Butcher, Kay Cerana, Jerry Milburn, and Ron Milburn.
Services for Charles will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home of Gnadenhutten, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629, with Pastor Paul Harvey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover. Calling hours for Charles will be held on Wednesday evening of April 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019