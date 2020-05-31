CHARLES R. CONLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Conley

age 86, of Massillon, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born in St. Clairsville on February 6, 1934, a son to the late Raymond and Stella (May) Conley. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After Korea, he came home to start a successful mechanic career. Later, his career was employed by Union Metal of Canton and was union secretary. Charles and his wife Doris enjoyed doing flea markets and had a successful candy business. He still enjoyed doing flea markets after Doris passed.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 52 years, Doris (Hendricks) Conley. He is survived by his children, Rick (Sheila) Conley and Diane Smith; three grandchildren: Seth (Rachel), Duffy (Brooke) and Savanah (Nick); six great-grandchildren: Kain, Maddison, Jack, Asher, Ryker, and Axton; brother, Russell; and close friend of the family, Janet.

Public calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday following the calling hours. Final resting place will be at Stanwood Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved