Charles R. "Bob" Staley



November 16, 1932 –



June 24, 2020



Charles R. "Bob" Staley, Magnolia passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020, at the age of 87. Bob was born in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Jean Staley and was raised by his Grandparents Charles and Mary Dunbar. Bob graduated McKinley High School in 1950 and not long after enlisted in the Army where he fought in the Korean Conflict and was Honorably Discharged with the Rank of Sergeant. Bob retired from Atwood Lake Boats in 2008 where he worked as an Outboard Motor Mechanic. Bob was a past member of the Atwood and Pleasant Valley Beagle Clubs and was the founder of Maple Lane Kennels where he bred and raised several breeds of Terriers.



In addition to his parents Bob was preceded in death by a grandson, Jackie Staley. Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanine; three sons and daughters-in-law: Jon and Debby Staley, Jan and Judy Staley, Jack and Jodi Staley as well as three step-children: Mark VanZant, Kari (Danny) Butler, Kelli (Joe) Burwell; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County for all of the love, care and comfort they provided and shared with Dad. (Thanks Phil and Tiffany).



Per Dads wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



We're going to miss you Dad !



