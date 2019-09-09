Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Newcomerstown, OH
CHARLES RICHARD POORMAN


1938 - 2019
CHARLES RICHARD POORMAN Obituary
Charles Richard Poorman

age 81, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Beverly Jean Poorman and they shared 58 years of marriage. He was born in Trinway, Ohio on July 25, 1938. He was the son of the late Charles and Nettie Poorman. Charles was a member of St. Francis De Sales Church, Knights of Columbus. He was a retired truck driver for Echo Drilling.

He is survived by his children Joe, Sue, Chris, Mike, Tom and George and his sister, Beverly Frizzle (her sons, Tony and Jonny). He was preceded in death by El-Lena Marie, his first child.

A celebratory Mass of Life will be held 11 a.m. on Sept. 10th at St. Francis De Sales Church in Newcomerstown. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Richard's name to St Francis De Sales Church, 440 S. River St. Newcomerstown, OH 43832.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019
