CHARLES S. BAKER
Charles S. Baker

74 of Dover, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in Union Hospital at Dover following an illness. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Charles S. Baker, Sr. and Phyllis (Swisshelm) Rothacher. A 1966 graduate of Dover High School, he was the former Owner and Operator of Charlie's Auto Sales in Dover and honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Charlie was a past Post Commander of the former Dover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at Dover and loved classic cars. He currently owned a 1956 Ford and was a member of the Crown Victoria Association. He could often be found showing his car at many of the local car shows. He enjoyed gardening but most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughters and taking them to the beach in North Carolina during the summer.

On April 26, 1969, Charlie married Sally E. (Phillippi) Baker and together shared over 51 years of marriage before his passing. Also surviving are a daughter, Amy (Jeremy) Felgenhauer of New Philadelphia; a son, Jason (Tiffany) Baker of Dover; his two granddaughters, Chloe Felgenhauer and Cassie Baker; five brothers, Dave (Vickie) Rothacher, Tom Rothacher, Rodney (Sue) Rothacher, Jeff (Kathi) Rothacher and Jim (Lisa) Rothacher all of Dover; a sister, Deborah (John) Petrella of Dover and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Barb Chumney of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, a brother, Greg Rothacher and a brother-in-law, Tom Phillippi also preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 10, 2020 beginning at 11 AM in the Geib Funeral Center with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park at Dover where the New Philadelphia VFW Post 1445 will conduct military honors. Due to COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors not linger in the funeral home and to promptly exit the building after greeting the family. It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Charlie by visiting the funeral home's website at:

www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
