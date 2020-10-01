Charles Stuart Cohen
81, of Newark, Ohio, also known to his amateur radio friends and motorcycle friends as "Cjazz," passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Dover, Ohio on January 31, 1939 to the late Anne and Lester Cohen, owners and operators of Dover Pharmacy. He was a 1957 graduate of Dover High School. In his youth he was involved in Boy Scouts and attained Life rank and his Fifth Year Pipestone. He also taught scuba diving at the YMCA and did underwater salvaging work. He became a licensed pilot after learning to fly at the Harry Clever Airport in New Philadelphia. He attended Kent State University and served as an MP in the Army Reserves. Using the name of Chuck Stuart, he worked for a time as a disc jockey at Dover's WJER. Following that, he moved to Newark where he worked at Newark Air Force Base to build guidance systems for missiles produced by Boeing. He also owned and operated two Radio Shack stores, one in Heath and the other in Newark. He had been a licensed ham radio operator since 1959, call sign K8RNM, and was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League. He was also a member of the Independent Bikers Association and enjoyed riding his classic 1949 Harley Davidson Panhead.
Charles is survived by his sisters Phyllis (Larry) Markworth of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Beryll (David) Hopkins of Dublin, Ohio; his nephew Aaron (Mirna) Markworth of Flanders, New Jersey; nieces Elysia Hopkins of Columbus, Ohio and Alexis (Jeff) Harden of Dublin, Ohio; one great-niece and four-great nephews; and his Newark family and friends, Jim Flaugher and Ron (Lori) Flanagan.
In accordance with Charles' wishes, cremation will take place; private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 308, Zoarville, Ohio 44656. Online condolences can be made at www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.
Brucker-Kishler, 740-366-3343