Charles Thomas Regula



of Bolivar, passed away peacefully on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. The son of the late Walter and Anna Thomas Regula, Charles was born Jan. 18, 1944 in Bucks Township, Ohio and grew up in Millersburg. Charles served in Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army with the 169th Engineering Battalion. He was a proud graduate of Marshall University, earning a Bachelor of Engineering Science degree in 1967. He earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in Environmental Health from West Virginia University in 1971.



Charles began his career as a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Over the next 50 years he worked for several private engineering firms and started his own company, Regula Engineering, before retiring as Executive Director of the Tuscarawas County Water and Sewer District in 2009. As a civil engineer, Charles was dedicated to bringing clean and safe drinking water to rural communities throughout Ohio and West Virginia. He participated in many professional organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Society of Professional Engineers, the American Water Works Association, and the Water Environment Federation.



Charles was a member of St. John United Church of Christ where he sang in the church choir and served as a deacon, elder, and most recently president of the consistory. Additionally, he served his community as an active member of the Bolivar Lions Club. Charles enjoyed gardening, home and landscaping projects, cooking and indulging in a good meal, traveling with family, and telling stories and jokes. However, perhaps no pastime brought him more joy and suffering than following the Cleveland Indians and Browns.



Charles was kind, gentle, and committed to the well-being of the many people he loved. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Harris Regula. Together they raised three children, Elizabeth Whitaker (Craig), Virginia Regula, and Adam Regula (Jamie). He is also survived by two grandsons, Thomas and Jonathan Whitaker; three sisters, Karen Ruff (Joe), Deborah Regula, and Sheila Ruddle (Charlie); sister-in-law Mary Kate Ambler (David); and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial and celebration of Charles' life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store