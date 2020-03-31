|
|
Charles W. "Charlie" Klein
97, of Sugarcreek, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. He was born in Dundee on Jan. 15, 1923 to the late Edward P. and Mary (Ott) Klein and married Laurene Gerber on Oct. 19, 1946. She survives. He was the owner and operator of Klein Roofing for 30 years and retired in 1980. He was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek, Sugarcreek Lions Club, Sugarcreek Sportsman Club and a lifetime member of the Sugarcreek Business Association. He served in the Army during World War II and was a member of the Homer Weiss American Legion Post 494 in Sugarcreek.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Edward C. (Kim) Klein and Tammy (Mick) Fanning both of Sugarcreek; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and his brother, Richard Klein of Dover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters and a sister-in-law, Ruth Klein.
In the interest of public health, no public services are planned at this time. A memorial service Celebrating Charlie's Life will be held at a future date. A private family graveside will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020