Charles W. Lorenz
Age 90, of Massillon, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in New Bedford, Ohio, son of the late John and Emma (Schweigert) Lorenz. Charles was a clock repairman, watch repairman and jeweler for C.J. Duncan Jeweler and retired in 1999. He continued repairing at home up until 2018. He served in the Army in Korea and was a watch repairman during the war. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rita (Lorenz) Rosenberger and Otis Jackson; son, Greg Lorenz; Sister, Clara Turner, brothers, Glenn (Erma) Lorenz and Paul (Sandy) Lorenz, sister-in-law, Mary (Roger) Spies; daughters-in-law, Penny Lorenz; Pat Lorenz; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Lorenz, Joshua (Kyla) Lorenz, Jacob Lorenz, Ashley (Josh) Meinke, and Jeff Cooper; seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Bruce and Alan Lorenz; four brothers and one sister.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019