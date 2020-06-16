Charles Walter "Chuck" Hunter
66, of Port Washington, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. A son of the late Ervin and Anna (Strimbu) Hunter, Chuck was born April 7, 1954 at Dover, Ohio. Chuck was an avid antique dealer and he was highly regarded for his knowledge and expertise. He also played a vital role for Advocates for Success along with his wife, Nancy. He dedicated his life to helping others and could always find a way to make a difference in their lives. Chuck dearly loved and cared for many people over the years but more importantly, those people truly felt and understood his love for them. huck's compassion didn't end with people. He deeply loved animals also and throughout his life he cared for and rescued many.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (McAbier) Hunter whom he married on August 20, 1983; his sisters, Mary (Chris) Jacobs and Linda Hunter; many nieces and nephews as well as three people who were very special to Chuck, his niece, Elizabeth McAbier and Elizabeth Lippencott and Jason Fickes along with many other special friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and David Hunter.
In keeping with Chuck's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chuck by visiting the funeral home website, wwwe.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Chuck's memory to Advocates for Success, 638 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.