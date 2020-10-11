Charles Wayne Clark, (aka Jake or Chuck)



former Deputy Associate Administrator of the Office of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President, passed away on October 3, 2020, at age 82. Born October 1, 1938, on the family farm in Union Township, Carroll County, Ohio, Jake was raised in Scio and Palermo, Ohio. Following Graduation from Scio High School in 1956, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, married Shirley Dennis, had two wonderful children, graduated from Ohio State University (OSU), then, while working full time, earned a Masters Degree, from George Washington University. Jake had a distinguished, 30+ year career in the Federal Government, serving under eight Presidents: Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, and Clinton. In 1963, Jake began his career with the General Services Administration and the Washington Area Transit Authority/Metro, before spending 20 years in the Executive Office of the President at the Office of Management and Budget, where he earned many Presidential Commendations to include: Professional Achievement Awards, Division Awards, and the coveted Presidential Outstanding Service Awards. After his government service, he spent 10 years as VP for Contract Programs w/ESI, Arlington, VA. Jake loved his family and life at Idlewilde Farm in MD, before retiring as a horseplayer to Hallandale Beach, FL.



He was preceded in death by: Father John Clark, Step-Mother Elizabeth, Mother Ethel Brooks, and baby Brother Richard. He leaves behind: Uncle Wayne, Sister Nancy, Brother Jack; his former Wife, Son, Daughter, and Seven Grandchildren.



Upon passing from Liver Cancer, Jake returned to OSU, having bequeathed his body to the College of Medicine. A private interment will be held at Palermo Cemetery, Ohio. Jake was a standout athlete and natural leader with a brilliant mind, quick wit, and focused determination. He was respected, beloved, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. (DCRodeo@Comcast.Net)



