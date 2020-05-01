CHERYL ANN BROWN
1963 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Brown

57, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, after a brief illness. Born February 8, 1963 in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Arnold Forrest "Arnie" Brown and Judith Ann (Doughty) Brown Garabrandt. Cheryl was employed by 31 Inc., and studied with the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by her son, Chad Durbin, his wife, Michelle, and their children, Madison and Caleb Durbin; son, Michael Durbin; brother, Bill Brown; sister, Kathleen Smith; former spouse, Dennis M. "Mike" Durbin; and a large extended family including her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, David Gordon Garabrandt.

In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service is planned at this time. A private, family service will be held.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2020.
