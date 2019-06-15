|
Cheryl Darlene Hildebrand
70, of Adena, OH, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Liza's Place of Valley Hospice, Wheeling, WV. She was born November 21, 1948 in Dennison, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Margaret Young Ruffini. Cheryl was a retired LPN and ST at OVMC, Aultman and Ruby Memorial Hospitals and a member of Lincoln Avenue United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James David Hildebrand in 2015; her aunt and uncle, Norma Jean and Mike Borojevich.
Surviving are a son, Nathan (Shannan) Hildebrand of Shadyside, OH; two granddaughters, Harmony and Lillian Hildebrand; her precious dog, Daisy.
Friends will be received on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3900 Central Avenue, Shadyside, OH, with Pastor Eric White officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pleasant Grove, OH.
