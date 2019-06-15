Home

Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory
3900 Central Ave
Shadyside, OH 43947
(740) 676-4310
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
CHERYL DARLENE HILDEBRAND


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHERYL DARLENE HILDEBRAND Obituary
Cheryl Darlene Hildebrand

70, of Adena, OH, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Liza's Place of Valley Hospice, Wheeling, WV. She was born November 21, 1948 in Dennison, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Margaret Young Ruffini. Cheryl was a retired LPN and ST at OVMC, Aultman and Ruby Memorial Hospitals and a member of Lincoln Avenue United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James David Hildebrand in 2015; her aunt and uncle, Norma Jean and Mike Borojevich.

Surviving are a son, Nathan (Shannan) Hildebrand of Shadyside, OH; two granddaughters, Harmony and Lillian Hildebrand; her precious dog, Daisy.

Friends will be received on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3900 Central Avenue, Shadyside, OH, with Pastor Eric White officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pleasant Grove, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liza's Place of

Valley Hospice by going to: "TMCFunding.com" Share your thoughts and memories of Cheryl with her family at:

www.bauknechtaltmeyer.com

Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory,

740-676-4310
Published in The Times Reporter on June 15, 2019
