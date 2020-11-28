Chester D. Sellards
age 72, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a brief battle with cancer. A son of the late Edgar and Alberta Douglas Sellards, Chet was born at Charleston, W.Va., on Jan. 18, 1948. Following his graduation from Garaway High School, Chet began working for the former Shenango Company at Dover. He later worked for K-Mart and Walmart stores prior to his retirement. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing Texas Hold 'em, and riding his lawn mower.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Crabtree-Sellards; a daughter, Melissa (Will) Vender of Dover; his grandchildren, Willow Rose and Connor Vender; two sons, Brandon (Ginny) McGinnis and Brian Sellards and their families all of Cincinnati; a step son, David (Karen) Crabtree of Huntington, W.Va., and his family. Also surviving are his brothers, Kenny (Barb) Sellards and Larry (Laura) Sellards; a sister-in-law, Dagnia "Did" Meek and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chet was preceded in death by a brother, Bernie and a sister, Gloria.
The family will greet guests on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Chet's wishes, cremation care will follow. At this time, the six-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home and promptly exit the building after greeting the family. Memorial contributions in Chet's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society
Memorial contributions in Chet's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society
.