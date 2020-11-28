1/1
Chester D. Sellards
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester D. Sellards

age 72, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his residence, following a brief battle with cancer. A son of the late Edgar and Alberta Douglas Sellards, Chet was born at Charleston, W.Va., on Jan. 18, 1948. Following his graduation from Garaway High School, Chet began working for the former Shenango Company at Dover. He later worked for K-Mart and Walmart stores prior to his retirement. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing Texas Hold 'em, and riding his lawn mower.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Crabtree-Sellards; a daughter, Melissa (Will) Vender of Dover; his grandchildren, Willow Rose and Connor Vender; two sons, Brandon (Ginny) McGinnis and Brian Sellards and their families all of Cincinnati; a step son, David (Karen) Crabtree of Huntington, W.Va., and his family. Also surviving are his brothers, Kenny (Barb) Sellards and Larry (Laura) Sellards; a sister-in-law, Dagnia "Did" Meek and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chet was preceded in death by a brother, Bernie and a sister, Gloria.

The family will greet guests on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Chet's wishes, cremation care will follow. At this time, the six-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home and promptly exit the building after greeting the family. Memorial contributions in Chet's name may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chet by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved