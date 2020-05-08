Very sorry for your loss.
Rick Arnett
Chester L.
"Chet' Beard
85, of Warsaw, was united with his wife "Tottie" on Tuesday May 6, 2020. Condolences can be shared and an obituary and memorial video will be available at fischerfuneralhome. com.
Fischer Funeral Home,
740-824-3515
Published in The Times Reporter on May 8, 2020.