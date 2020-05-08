Chester L. "Chet" Beard
1934 - 2020
Chester L.

"Chet' Beard

85, of Warsaw, was united with his wife "Tottie" on Tuesday May 6, 2020. Condolences can be shared and an obituary and memorial video will be available at fischerfuneralhome. com.

Fischer Funeral Home,

740-824-3515

Published in The Times Reporter on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
12:00 - 8:00 PM
MAY
9
Funeral service
1:00 PM
River View Community Park
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.

Rick Arnett
May 9, 2020
Prayers to the Beard family.
I have many memories with Chet over the years. I will miss him.

Mark and Wendy Norris
Burlington NC
Mark Norris
May 8, 2020
het was a good friend for many, many years. He did many things for the village of Warsaw. Especially the park. I graduated with Tottie and met Chet through her. Happy they are together again. Deepest sympathy to family. He will be missed.
Larry Layman
Friend
May 8, 2020
We worked with Chet for years at GTE and Verizon. He was such a kind and caring person. May your good memories help you thru this time of sorrow. You are in our prayers.
Marion and Ginger Pfister
Coworker
May 8, 2020
I worked with Chet for a lot of years. He was always fun to be around and a gentleman at all times. RIP Chet and God Bless you and your family.
Ed Dryden
Coworker
