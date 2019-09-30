Home

Chester L. Tedrick


1939 - 2019
Chester L. Tedrick Obituary
Chester L. Tedrick

80, of Dover, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Gnadenhutten, he was the youngest of 12 children born to the late William and Mary (Sigman) Tedrick. He enjoyed fishing and going out to eat with friends and family and attended Calvary Baptist Church in New Philadelphia. He had been employed at the former Bag-N-Save at Dover and Trenton Avenue Elementary School in Uhrichsville.

He leaves behind his children, Sandra Cox of New Philadelphia, Ron (Denise) Tedrick of Sherrodsville, Melissa Otte of Bolivar and Michelle Tedrick of Bowerston; nine grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, John, Aaron, Kyle, Blake, Cassiedenae, Raun and Taylor and five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Daniel, Arianna, Patrick and Riley.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Chester's life will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Snow officiating. In keeping with Chester's wishes, following the service, he is to be cremated and burial will be at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Chester by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019
