Chester "Chet" Tarulli86, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 21, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Born October 16, 1934, in Dover, he was one of eight children born to Italian immigrants, Chester and Lucia (DiNino) Tarulli. Chet graduated from Dover High School before entering the United States Navy where he honorably served his country as a medic. After his military service, Chet graduated from the Brick Institute in Washington D.C. His professional career spanned four decades as a successful engineering, sales, and business executive. In 1959, Chet married the love of his life, Julia Turrin, in St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church at Roswell by the late Father Gerald Kohler. Together, they were blessed with the birth of their four children, whom Chet cherished and dedicated his life to. He will fondly be remembered as a Certified Member of the Hole-In-One Club, where the Union Country Club pro, Jack Carnahan, signed his card. He also was the Caddy Master at the UCC for many years.Chet will be deeply missed by his wife, Julia; sons, Greg (Kim) Tarulli of Dayton, Joe Tarulli and fiancé, Lisa Montini of Canton; daughter, Julia Squeo of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Cassandra (fiancé, Jordan Snyder) Tarulli, Jena, Evan, and Nolan Tarulli, Marissa (Brandon) Poje, Ciara (Daniel) Dotson, Tyler Tarulli, Athena (Matt) Loney, Anthony Tarulli, Mario Squeo; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Clara (Delbert) Nething; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his son, Timothy W. Tarulli on August 5, 2017; and his siblings, Gene, Dean, John, Tom, Rita and Pat.Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, October 24, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia where the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445 will render military honors. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Chet may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Please direct memorial contributions to Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School, 777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Students needing financial assistance for their Catholic education will benefit from the contributions in Chet's memory.