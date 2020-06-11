Christian L. Mast
1935 - 2020
Christian L. Mast

age 85 of Millersburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home, Walnut Creek, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Messiah Amish Mennonite Church, 5237 SR 557, Millersburg, Ohio. Burial will take place at Zion Conservative Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Messiah Amish Mennonite Church where rules of social distancing will apply. Arrangements are being handled by Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Zion Conservative Mennonite Church, 5800 SR 39, Millersburg, Ohio 44654.

Christian was born Feb. 14, 1935 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the son of Levi J. and Saloma (Raber) Mast. On Nov. 4, 1961 he married Elizabeth Miller and she preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2004. Christian worked 45 years at Berlin Wood Products. He was a member of Zion Conservative Mennonite Church.

He is survived by eight children, Priscilla (Jon) Campbell, Naomi Mast, Becky (Dean) Miller, Paul David Mast, Jessie (Wilma) Mast, Mark (Ina) Mast, Dorcas (Bill) Kish and Miriam (Dalen) Isaac; 11 grandchildren, Alaina, Paris, Will, Zach, Trevor, Hunter, Samantha, Liz, Jimmy, Lexi and Amber; and a sister, Mattie (Amos) Yoder. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 4 brothers, Jonas, Abe, Eli and Levi.

Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
JUN
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Messiah Amish Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
