Christina L. Major
75, of Dover, passed away early Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia. Born on February 20,1944 in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Ludean (Gray) Brick. Christina was also preceded in death by her sister; Shirley (Joe) Cooper; and her brother, Russell "Stone" Brick. She attended Dover High School and graduated from Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. On June 25, 1965, she married David R. Major, who survives. She worked as a crossing guard in Dover for many years. She also worked at Montgomery Ward, Conley's Stone, for Joyce Adair, and Bill Hoover at State Farm. Shortly after David's retirement, the couple moved to Orlando, Florida for over 13 years. While in Florida, she worked at the Disney Store. Christina was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in New Philadelphia. She was an avid animal lover.
In addition to David, she will be sadly missed by her daughter; Kristy Diane Tidrick of New Philadelphia; sister, Gypsie Lee (Brick) Peters of Oregon; and her brother, Charles (Gale) Brick of Georgia; her special cousin, Tina Reber of Dover; brother-in-law, Robert Major of New Philadelphia; along with five nieces and five nephews.
In honoring Christina's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 am with David Vierheller officiating. Friends are invited to call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Immediately following the service, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. To sign an online guestbook for Christina, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1212 Kelly St. NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019