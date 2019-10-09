|
Christine G. Contini
Christine "Chris" G. Contini, 78, of Marysville, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019, at Kobacker House in Columbus, following an extended illness. A woman of faith, she was a former member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church here in Marysville, but always considered herself a member of God's church. Very proud of her Greek heritage, she always wore a smile and made friends easily. She was a social person who enjoyed her friends and loved telling stories. In her free time she also enjoyed crafts. Chris was born March 1, 1941 in Dover to the late Gus and Mary Aleferis Lambros. She married Thomas J. Contini May 30, 1964 in New Philadelphia. He preceded her in death February 7, 2006.
She is survived by her children: Tommy R. (Lori) Contini of Galloway, Connie A. Contini, Jackie S. Contini both of Marysville; granddaughter, Ashley (Jeff) Turner; great granddaughters, Lauren Turner and Hollie Mae Liston; siblings, Helen Harris of Dover, Sophia Elliott of Mineral City; sister-in-law, Mary Helen Weibe of Lavonia, Michigan; brother-in-law, Carl Contini of Dover; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Donald Moceri officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery next to her husband, Tom. In memory of her husband, Tom, contributions may be made to the Union County in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.ingramfuneralservice.com
