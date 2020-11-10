Christopher Ansenberger Ward49, of Bolivar, went to his heavenly home Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born April 10, 1971 in Canton, he is the son of Pamela (Workman) Ward of Bolivar and the late Robert Ward. Christopher was a 1990 graduate of Canal Winchester High School. He had a great passion for music and graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1994. He enjoyed cars, traveling and researching the family tree and heritage. Christopher was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bolivar.He is survived by his mother and brothers and sisters: Terri (Jim) Howell of Dellroy, John (Debbie) Ward of Germantown, Wisconsin, Suzanne (Wayne) Polcin and Jim (Jen) Ward both of Dover, Lisa (Mike) Taylor of Columbus, Lesley (Hakim) Lewis of Canal Winchester and Rebecca (Mark) Gambaccini of Tallmadge. He was a fun loving uncle to 23 nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Christopher was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark and Jermaine Ward.Private family services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bolivar. Pastor Mike Pozzuto will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Canton. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bolivar.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113