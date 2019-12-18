|
|
Christopher Lewis Weatherholt
29, of Millersburg passed away at Cleveland Hospital Union Hospital unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Christopher was born in Ravenna, Ohio on February 17, 1990. He was the son of Fabian Lewis and Violet Louis (Thomas) Weatherholt of Millersburg. He was a graduate of Garaway High School where he was a talented wrestler and qualified at the state level. He loved music.
In addition to his parents, he will be sadly missed by his daughter, whom he adored; Grace Lillian Weatherholt; sister, Jennifer (Michael) Asher of Akron; two brothers, Fabian "Lewis" Weatherholt II of New Franklin, and Joshua Lewis Weatherholt of Millersburg. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Richard Thomas, Norma Saunders, and Donald and Carole Wirth.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 6 pm. Friends can call one hour prior to the service. To sign an online guestbook for Christopher, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made towards Christopher's final expenses through the obituary page on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019