Rev. Christopher Lowery
63, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Baptist Memorial Hospital, Southaven, Mississippi. Born May 25, 1955 in Dover, he was a son of Mary Lou (Rev. Franklin) Ross Tucker of Texas and the late Charles Lowery. Rev. Lowery was also preceded in death by a brother, Tony Lowery; and his sister, Hope Henson. Rev. Lowery was the head pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dover for over 30 years. He was also employed at Zimmer Biomet in Dover and Southaven for over 25 years. He was an avid golfer and loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Rev. Lowery will be sadly missed by his wife, Cheryl Ware Lowery; children: Cristalle Lowery of Columbus, Angelese Lowery of Cleveland, Mary (Eric) Wishon of New Philadelphia, Sterling Lowery (companion, Adreanna Helwig) of Bolivar; siblings: Lynn (Jenny) Lowery of Indiana, Michael Lowery of Oregon, Gerald Lowery and Myra (Ronald) Hayden both of Texas; and eight grandchildren.
A home-going service will be held on Saturday, May 25th. at 1:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church at Dover with Jeff Mathews officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Following the burial, a funeral luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rev. Lowery may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2019