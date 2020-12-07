1/1
CINDY J. HORNE
1958 - 2020
Cindy J. Horne

age 61, of Dover, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Dover's Hennis Care Centre. Born December 30, 1958, in Dayton, she was a daughter of Betty Smith Fisher of Massillon and the late Wayne P. Fisher. Cindy was employed as a nurses' aide at Country Club Retirement Campus, Dover, and was a youth pastor at the Dover-New Philadelphia Salvation Army where she was very active and held several other positions - although working with young people was her calling. She loved her family and cooking and caring for them. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Betty, she is survived by her children, Michelle Horne of Canton, Tiffany Phelps of Massillon, Richard and Matthew Horne, both of Dover, and Christine (Johnny) Monape of Cincinnati and Papua, New Guinea; her daughter-in-law, Jessica Rabes of Dover; her grandchildren, Sara, Ashlyn, Kamden, Kamron and Grayson; her brother, Todd (Tammi) Fisher of Canton; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Cindy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shay; her brother, John Fisher; and her sister, Vicki Parr.

For everyone's safety, because of the surge in the coronavirus pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. To watch Cindy's service remotely, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website, www.tolandherzig.com, where one may also sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory. The family suggests that contributions in Cindy's memory be made to the Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave. N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
