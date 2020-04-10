|
|
Cindy Mizer
55, of Mineral City, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Aultman Hospital at Canton. Born in Tuscarawas County on Nov. 13, 1964, Cindy was a daughter of the late Jerry Penick and Joan and Dave (Kaiser) Rennicker. Cindy worked for a number of years as an armed security guard and served as an EMT for the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Department until her health would no longer allow her to work. She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed the countless rescued pets she had through the years. She also enjoyed crafting and being involved with the Tuscarawas County Pioneer Power Association and the River Valley Antique Tractor Pullers. Cindy also loved spending time in the woods hunting and attending services at First Baptist Church in Dover.
She is survived by her husband, Doran Mizer, whom she married on Sept. 15, 2002; two sons, Robert (wife, P.J.) Charnock of Tennessee and Richard (wife, Chelsea) Charnock of Georgia; her grandchildren, Eli, Noah, August and Liam; her siblings, Shelley, Lisa, Pam, Tammy and David and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Cindy's wishes cremation will take place. Rev. Jon Clark will lead a private graveside service in New Cumberland Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be directed to the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 6288 Firehouse Street, Somerdale, Ohio 44678. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cindy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2020