Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Mizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Mizer


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Mizer Obituary
Cindy Mizer

55, of Mineral City, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Aultman Hospital at Canton. Born in Tuscarawas County on Nov. 13, 1964, Cindy was a daughter of the late Jerry Penick and Joan and Dave (Kaiser) Rennicker. Cindy worked for a number of years as an armed security guard and served as an EMT for the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Department until her health would no longer allow her to work. She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed the countless rescued pets she had through the years. She also enjoyed crafting and being involved with the Tuscarawas County Pioneer Power Association and the River Valley Antique Tractor Pullers. Cindy also loved spending time in the woods hunting and attending services at First Baptist Church in Dover.

She is survived by her husband, Doran Mizer, whom she married on Sept. 15, 2002; two sons, Robert (wife, P.J.) Charnock of Tennessee and Richard (wife, Chelsea) Charnock of Georgia; her grandchildren, Eli, Noah, August and Liam; her siblings, Shelley, Lisa, Pam, Tammy and David and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Cindy's wishes cremation will take place. Rev. Jon Clark will lead a private graveside service in New Cumberland Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be directed to the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 6288 Firehouse Street, Somerdale, Ohio 44678. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cindy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -