Cindy S. Barker
60, of New Philadelphia, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, while surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital at Akron. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Gladys (Smart) Slemmer and had attended Lifeway Church at New Philadelphia. Cindy loved being a wife, mother and grandmother to her family and also enjoyed going fishing and camping.
On Sept. 19, 1979, she married Daniel D. Barker Sr. and together shared over 40 years of marriage. Also surviving are her six children, Rodney Slemmer and his companion Hollie Matz, Holly (Russell) Miller, Daniel Barker Jr. and his fiancé Nikki Stillwell, Amy Barker and her fiancé Marty Domer Jr. Timothy (Britt) Barker and Joseph Barker and his companion Sierra Walker; 19 grandchildren, Nick, Vincent, Victoria and Eva Slemmer; Alyssa and Everly Miller; Cody, Nathan and Cierra Barker; Heidi and Caydin Bergquist; Sabrina, Dezerea and Hunter Domer; Aubery, Bentley, Maci and Maverick Barker and Aspen Barker; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Cindy) Slemmer and Randy (Stephanie) Slemmer and Numerous Nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents; a brother, Donald Slemmer, Jr. is also deceased.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cindy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.