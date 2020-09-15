1/1
Cindy S. Barker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy S. Barker

60, of New Philadelphia, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, while surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital at Akron. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Gladys (Smart) Slemmer and had attended Lifeway Church at New Philadelphia. Cindy loved being a wife, mother and grandmother to her family and also enjoyed going fishing and camping.

On Sept. 19, 1979, she married Daniel D. Barker Sr. and together shared over 40 years of marriage. Also surviving are her six children, Rodney Slemmer and his companion Hollie Matz, Holly (Russell) Miller, Daniel Barker Jr. and his fiancé Nikki Stillwell, Amy Barker and her fiancé Marty Domer Jr. Timothy (Britt) Barker and Joseph Barker and his companion Sierra Walker; 19 grandchildren, Nick, Vincent, Victoria and Eva Slemmer; Alyssa and Everly Miller; Cody, Nathan and Cierra Barker; Heidi and Caydin Bergquist; Sabrina, Dezerea and Hunter Domer; Aubery, Bentley, Maci and Maverick Barker and Aspen Barker; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Cindy) Slemmer and Randy (Stephanie) Slemmer and Numerous Nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents; a brother, Donald Slemmer, Jr. is also deceased.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cindy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved