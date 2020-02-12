|
|
Claire Dana (Parks) Hostetler
passed peacefully early in the morning hours on Jan. 27, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 37. Claire was proceeded in death by her four grandparents and unborn twin girls. She is survived by her son, Carter and husband, Andy Hostetler and her sister, Katharine (Parks) Jones; mother, Elizabeth (Thomas) Parks, and father Robert Parks. Claire Hostetler was born in Dover, Ohio and spent her childhood in the Tusky Valley and Sugarcreek, Ohio areas. An avid runner, Claire competed on the cross country team in high school setting school records, qualifying for and placing at the state cross country meet. She excelled academically and went on to attend college and run cross-country at Baldwin Wallace University. After two years she transferred to Kent State University where she met Andy and finished her chemistry degree. Professionally, Claire was able to use her knowledge of bio-chemistry and deep capacity for building relationships to excel in medical sales from 2006 and 2020.
Claire's cancer diagnosis initially came in 2009. Over the years her passion for patient advocacy work grew and she mentored other women with cancer while fighting her own battle. She often took on added responsibilities in her companies, speaking to colleagues or medical personnel about her experiences with cancer or the treatments she was on. She was proud of her talk in front of hundreds at the annual Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference in Nashville, Tenn., where she and Andy eventually settled and lived until her death. Claire made friends everywhere she went. She had an innate capacity for building friendships and brought an authentic love to every single relationship she had, though none more than her son Carter. Her love for others is a legacy and a gift Carter and her family will carry with them the rest of their lives.
Claire's wishes were to forego a service and instead hold an intimate gathering for her closest friends and family which will be held Feb. 23rd., 2020 in Nashville, Tenn., to celebrate her life in love and friendship.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020