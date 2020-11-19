1/1
Clara A. Hershberger
1929 - 2020
91 of Walnut Hills Retirement Home died at Pomerene Hospital from Covid-19 related illness on Nov. 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 4, 1929 in Wayne County, Ohio to Abe J. and Barbara (Miller) Yoder. She married Albert E. Hershberger on March 30, 1950, he died Aug. 20, 2007. She and her husband spent many winters in Florida. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and family camping. She was a member of the Gospel Haven Mennonite Church.

Survived by her children, Miriam Hershberger (daughter-in-law) of Holmesville, Freida and Mervin Wengerd of Columbus, N.C., Wilbur and Iva Hershberger of Millersburg, Duane and Peggy of Dover; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Miller of Walnut Creek, Ada (Jake) Miller of Fredericksburg, Emma (Levi) Hochstetler of Michigan. In addition to her husband, she was precede in death by her parents; infant daughter; son, Marion Hershberger; granddaughter, Megan Hershberger; sisters, Katie (John) Miller, Ella (Andy) Miller; brother, Andy (Mattie) Yoder and brother-in-law, Joe Miller.

There will be calling hours from 5–8 p.m. on Friday at Gospel Haven. Family graveside service and burial will be Saturday at Son Light Chapel. Pastor Sam Yoder will be officiating. Thanks to the heroes of Walnut Hills Retirement Home and Pomerene Hospital for their dedicated care.

Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
