Clara D. Miller



81, of Walnut Creek passed away at the Walnut Hills Nursing Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on May 21, 1939 to the late Dan N. and Lizzie (Miller) Miller. Clara was a member of the Amish Church.



Surviving are her three nieces, Betty (Dan) Shrock of Sugarcreek, Mae (Roy Jr.) Miller of Dundee, and Erma Raber of Mt. Hope; a brother-in-law Henry (Verna) Troyer of Mt. Hope; a sister-in-law Effie (late John) Miller of Mt. Hope; 37 nieces and nephews; as well as many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her two brothers, John D. Miller and Joseph "Sonny" D. (Katie) Miller; four sisters, Katie (Orie) Miller, Mattie (Roman) Miller, Esther (Levi) Hershberger, and Amanda Troyer; as well as a niece and two nephews.



Public graveside services will be held at the Weaver/Miller Cemetery 3117 TR 414, Dundee, on Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Ray N. Mast officiating. A special thank you to the staff at Walnut Hills for their care as well as to the church and many friends who visited Clara over the last several years.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.



