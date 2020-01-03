|
Clara E. Raber
85, of 3325 CR 114, Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 1 a.m. at her home. She was born in Holmes County on Feb. 5, 1934 to the late Eli J. and Anna (Miller) Miller and married Enos D. Raber on Dec. 5, 1963. He died Oct. 13, 2019. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her children, Miriam (Roy) Miller of Sugarcreek, Anna (Ray) Hershberger of Dundee, Daniel (Mary) Raber of the home, Sarah (David) Troyer of Sugarcreek, and Katie (Noah) Raber of Fresno; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah Barkman of Sugarcreek; a brother, Joe (Anna) Miller of Millersburg; a brother-in-law, David Hershberger; and caretaker, Susie Beachy. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Henry Lee Raber; two great-grandchildren; sister, Ada Hershberger; two step-sisters, Mattie and Katie Miller; and two brothers, Daniel and Monroe Miller.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Raber residence with Bishop Daniel Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Raber residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank Hospice of Tuscarawas County for their care and compassion at this time.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020