Clara H. Miller



81, of 4442 TR 372, Millersburg, passed away at the Joel Pomerene Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born on June 12, 1939 to the late Henry Y. and Anna (Troyer) Miller. On April 27, 1961 she married Abe W. Miller who survives. Clara was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving is her husband, Abe and their nine children, Dorothy (Elmer) Yoder of Baltic, Martha (Emanuel) Yoder of Baltic, Allen (Naomi) Miller of the home, William (Mary) Miller of Millersburg, Anna Mae (Albert) Yoder of Orrville, Jacob (Ina) Miller of Fredericksburg, Katie (Melvin) Mast of Apple Creek, Joseph (Elsie) Miller of Dundee, and Daniel (Ruth) Miller of East Canton; 57 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (late Edna) Miller of Millersburg and Melvin (late Anna) Miller of Mt. Hope; three sisters, Mary (Roy) Miller of Quaker City, Lizzie (Melvin) Miller of Millersburg, and Ada (Noah) Raber of Mt. Hope; and a brother-in-law, John Henry (late Mattie) Stutzman. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathon Miller; a brother, Levi (Anna) Miller; sisters, Katie (Roy) Kuhns and Mattie Stutzman; and two sisters-in-law, Edna Miller and Anna Miller.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Friday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Leroy J. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Raber Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and any time on Thursday.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



