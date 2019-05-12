|
|
Clara Imogene "Jean" Mullen
age 93, a former
Sherrodsville and Dellroy area resident, died Friday afternoon, May 10, 2019 in the Brewster Parke Nursing Home in Brewster, Ohio. She was born on November 12, 1925 in Glouster, Ohio and was the third of eleven children of the late Leo Listen and Clara Hazel Cavey Bailey. Her husband, John Henry Mullen, whom she married May 31, 1947, passed away on May 27, 2006. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons Marvin Mullen and Kevin Mullen, three brothers, and one sister.
Jean was a homemaker and mother to her eight children. She was a member of the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church in Sherrodsville where she was the church pianist for many years. She loved to sing and could play virtually any musical instrument. She was self-taught on both the piano and the guitar. While raising her family, she and her husband John spent many years camping, fishing, and even water-skiing at various lakes in the region. She was particularly fond of fishing. Jean also spent many hours in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by six of her eight children, Mrs. Beverly (Ron) Prince of Beach City, OH, Randy (Paula) Mullen of Carrollton, OH, Mrs.Vicki (Ed) Miley of Bolivar, OH, Terry (Susan) Mullen of Stow, OH, Jeff Mullen of Zephyrhills, FL and Becky Valley of Dellroy, OH, a daughter-in-law Mick Mullen of Port Washington, OH, 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and four sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Jean's sister, Rev. Janice Strawn officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday one hour prior to services starting at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box # 211, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 12, 2019