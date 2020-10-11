1/1
Clare D. Blauch
1925 - 2020
Clare D. Blauch

94, of Sugarcreek and formerly Edgewater, Florida, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Park Village Care Center in Dover following a period of declining health. He was born in Aurora, OH on December 10, 1925 to the late Omar E. and Effie B. (Miller) Blauch and married Theresa Cugliari on December 6, 1947. She died on September 18, 2006. He was a member of Sugarcreek First Mennonite Church and sang in the church choir there and at Baltic Zion United Church of Christ for many years. He also sang with the Barbershop Chorus and in the Messiah. He served in the Army/Air Corp during World War II from 1943-1946. Following his service to his country, he became owner, along with his father, of Sugarcreek Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a member of the Sugarcreek Planning Commission and the developer of Sugarcreek Estates. He was a life member of the Elks, member and former President of the Sugarcreek Business Men's Association, was a member of both the Sugarcreek Rotary Club, where he had 40 years of Perfect attendance, and the Edgewater Florida Rotary Club, an original member of Sugarcreek, Inc., and the former Knights of Pythians in Sugarcreek. He also had been a member of the Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Dept. He was an avid golfer and was proud of his hole in one at Willandale Golf Course in Sugarcreek. He and Theresa loved entertaining family and friends at their homes, where they loved playing marbles. He was know as the Marbles Pro. He and Theresa belonged to the United Fun Bunch and traveled all over the world. They wintered in Florida beginning in 1995. After his wife passed away, he lived in Florida for 11 years before moving back to the area to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie (David) Archer of Dover; son, Mark (Tammy) Blauch of Sugarcreek; grandchildren, Bryan (Candy) Archer, Kelly (Cindy) Yoder, Kara (Derrick) Regula and Trent (Jenna) Blauch; great grandchildren, Miranda Yoder (fiance` Joe Leppanen), Alyssa (Daryl) Miller, Bianca Yoder, Kaylyn Archer, Ava, Aria, and Carson Regula, and Isla and Amelia Blauch; and his sister Miriam Sue (Bob) Denzer. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his twin brother Claude (Eileen) Blauch; brother Doyle (Jennie) Blauch and sister Charlene (Iradell) Bear.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Rev. Dr. Jim Henninger officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by Sugarcreek Homer Weiss American Legion Post 494. Friends may call on Tuesday from 12 PM (Noon) to 2 PM at the funeral home prior to the services with facial masks being required and social distancing being observed. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a message. Memorials may be made to either the Sugarcreek First Mennonite Church PO Box 250, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 or Zion United Church of Christ PO Box 249, Baltic,Ohio 43804.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
OCT
13
Service
02:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
