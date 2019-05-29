|
Clare Raber
age 86, of the Holmes County Home, Holmesville, Ohio passed away early Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at the County Home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Abundant Life Church (formerly known as Gray Ridge Mennonite Church) with Pastor John Baich officiating. Burial will take place at the Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Clare was born October 24, 1932 in Benton, Ohio and was the daughter of Enos and Nellie (Henney) Swartzentruber. On November 22, 1956 she married Abe J. Raber, he survives. Clare retired from Owens - Illinois and was a homemaker. She was a member of Moorhead Mennonite Church. Clare loved flowers, going mushroom hunting, fishing, sewing, quilting and making candies and cookies for Christmas.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 62 years are 4 children and their spouses, Darrell (Linda) Raber of Orrville, Dennis (Deborah) Raber of Millersburg, Dale (Avonda) Raber of Hartford City, Indiana and Judy (John) Umstead of Millersburg; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Owen (Clara) Swartzentruber of Wooster, Larry (Barb) Swartzentruber of Wooster, Ervin Swartzentruber of New Philadelphia, Marie Garber of Millersburg, Lucille (Abe) Miller of Wooster, Betty (Marion) Stutzman of New Philadelphia; sister-in-law, Sharon Swartzentruber of Doylestown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Glenn Swartzentruber; sister-in-law, Peggy Swartzentruber; brother-in-law, Amos Garber; two grandsons, Kevin Swinehart and Andy Williams; and a granddaughter, Alexandria Locke.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019