CLARENCE D. DEL ARMSTRONG
1944 - 2020
Clarence D. "Del" Armstrong

76, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 following a recent illness. A son of the late C. Leonard and Genevieve (Lucas) Armstrong, Del was born March 25, 1944 at Mt. Olivett, Ohio. Del graduated from Barnesville High School in 1962. He then entered the United States Army and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. One of his greatest passions was serving the City of New Philadelphia as a Firefighter which he did for 26 years. Following his retirement from the fire department, Del served as a driver for SEA for several years. He was a lifetime member of the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as geocaching and bike riding. More than anything however, Del cherished the time spent with his family. He was quite fond of the memories and times shared with them during vacations and family cruises.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Blanche (Clark) Armstrong whom he married on February 15, 1964; three daughters: Gena (Mark) Incarnato of New Philadelphia, Terri (David) Sholl of Johnstown, Ohio and Deanna (Jeff) Horn of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren: Gabriel and Nicholas Incarnato, Brandon (Stephanie) and Tyler (Sarah) Sholl and Brock, Brant and Brody Horn; three sisters: Ruth Murphy, Jane (Bill) Sullivan and Pat (Roy) Clark all of Barnesville; and many other family and friends. Del was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James and John Armstrong; and a grandson, Bryce Horn.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Del's life will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Frank Clifton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jerusalem Church Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Del by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Del's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44664.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
