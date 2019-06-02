|
Clarence Delbert "Butch"
Beamer, Jr.,
72, of Winamac, Ind., (formerly of Uhrichsville, Ohio) passed away at 7:19 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Pulaski Memorial Hospital in Winamac, Ind. Butch was born on Feb. 8, 1947 in Dennison, Ohio to the late Clarence Delbert and Lillian Branch Beamer. He graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1965. On Dec. 9, 1966, Butch married the love of his life, Sheila R. Rainsberger in Uhrichsville. She survives. Butch worked over 30 years as an automotive machinist in Ohio. He was a member of the Uhrichsville FOE #2264 and a former member of the Winamac FOE #2580. Butch enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and wrestling (WWE and UFC) fan. Most of all, Butch loved his family very much. He will be sadly missed.
Survivors include Sheila R. Rainsberger Beamer, Winamac, Ind., wife; Bruce Wayne (Paula) Beamer, Bowerston, Ohio, son; Carol Sue (Tracy) Beal, Winamac, Ind., daughter; Christopher Daniel "Danny" (Jane) Beamer, Uhrichsville, Ohio, son; Derrick (Tara) Beamer, grandson; Jenny (fiancé, Shane) Beal, granddaughter; Elizabeth (fiancé, Jim) Beamer, granddaughter; Brett Beamer, grandson; Noah Beamer, grandson; Bruce Wayne Beamer, Jr., grandson; Collin Beamer, grandson; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Ayden, Bryston, Jenna and Tessa; Beth Grandison, sister; David Beamer, brother; James (fiancé, Karen) Beamer, brother; Anna Fouts, sister; Jerry Riddle, brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. Preceded in death by Clarence Delbert and Lillian Branch Beamer, parents; Timothy William Thomas, grandson; Joyce Ann Riddle, sister; Chuck Beamer, brother; John Beamer, brother; Jim Fouts, brother-in-law.
No Services will be held. Private Disposition will take place in Ohio at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Indiana Donor Network. Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac.
