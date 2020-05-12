Clarence E. "Butch" McGinnis86, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Butch was born on July 22, 1933, in Port Washington, Ohio. He was the son of the late Henry and Laura (Weist) McGinnis. He graduated from Coshocton High School and honorably served our country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Colorado Springs. On May 26, 1953, he married Carol A. Domer, who preceded him in death on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Dalpiaz and his sister, Beverly Dages. Butch was a talented construction worker and home builder for many years. He was employed at Gundy Construction in New Philadelphia where he retired in 1995. He spent his entire life working to provide for his family. He loved tinkering around the house with projects and enjoyed maintaining his properties. He also enjoyed visiting his granddaughter, Abby, in Columbus while she was attending The Ohio State University. He and Carol were members of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover for over 60 years.Clarence will be sadly missed by his daughters, Patty McGinnis and Sandy (Greg) Dryden, both of Dover; his grandchildren, Tara (Jason) Myers, Lori (Brian) Kutcher, Luke (Amanda) Dalpiaz and Kacie and Abby Dryden; his great-grandchildren, Leah, Landon and Dominic.Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Burial will take place next to Carol at Dover Burial Park. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. To sign an online guestbook for Butch, visit the obituary link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622, or the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.