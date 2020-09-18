Clarence Edward VonAllman



87, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home following an extended illness. Born on April 24, 1933, in Pearl, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Esther Schnitzer VonAllman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gene and Maynard Hummel VonAllman. He honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Clarence retired in 1993 from Greer Steel where he was a mechanic for many years.



Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Lengler, whom he married on July 3, 1960. He is also survived by his sisters, Rose Marie Brinkman of Bolivar, and Mary Lou Aston of New Philadelphia; and his brother, Carl (Janet) VonAllman of Dover; along with several nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, the Strasburg American Legion, and the New Philadelphia VFW.



In honoring Clarence's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. Inurnment will take place at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Clarence, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.



