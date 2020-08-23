Clarence Elmer "Jack" Robinson92, of Uhrichsville, was called from this life to reunite with his late wife, Ferne, from his home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born May 15, 1928 at his family's home near Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Ernest Robinson and Mary Ann (Brown) Robinson Seiber. An area resident throughout his life, with the exception of the years that he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in occupied Germany, Jack was a mason who ran his own masonry contracting business for many years. He was a past officer in the New Philadelphia Bricklayers' Local prior to it merging into Bricklayers' Local #6 in Canton of which he was a lifetime member. He had also operated a building supply company, and in his later years, drove truck for several area trucking companies until his retirement at the age of 80. He will be remembered as the sort of fellow who never met a stranger and for his love of sharing stories about the good old days.On July 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, the former Ferne Wanda (Edie) VanFossen, with whom he enjoyed over 61 years of marriage until her passing on October 24, 2014. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Seiber; stepchildren, Gary Van Fossen and Janice Gribben; grandson, Tim; sisters, Catherine Thompson and Barbara "Bobby Lou" Guthrie; and stepsiblings, Herbert "Sonny" Seiber, Thelma Semenuk and Ora Mae Hinkle. Jack will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes a daughter, Janet (companion, Carl Smith) Hurst; son, Jack (Holly "Charlotte") Robinson; stepson, John (Debbie) VanFossen; stepchildren-in-law, Mike Gribben and Tena VanFossen West; grandchildren, Lori, Tammy, Angie, Todd, Craig, Shawn, Heather, Gary Lee, Rob, Beth, Michael Paul, and Tammy; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John "Junie" Seiber and Glenn "Buzzy" Seiber; and many nieces and nephews.In the interest of public health, Rev. Larry Malterer will officiate a private, family service. Jack will be interred beside his beloved wife in Sharon Moravian Church Cemetery at Tuscarawas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Twin City Christian Service Center Food Pantry, P. O. Box 47, Dennison, OH 44621.