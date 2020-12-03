Clarence L. "Jack" McRobie
84, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar following a period of declining health. A son of the late Lindsey Y. and Bonnie Mae (Hayhurst) McRobie, Jack was born June 26, 1936 at Ravenna, Ohio. Jack graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1955. He was employed at Gradall at New Philadelphia for 42 years and enjoyed 22 years of retirement. He was a member of NewPointe Community Church at Dover where he served as a volunteer for many years. Jack was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as trap shooting as member of Lenape Sportsman's Club at Mt. Eaton. Jack cherished his time spent with family and was quite fond of family vacations. He also enjoyed following his sons, Jeff and Doug, around to various tracks in support of their drag racing. Jack was known throughout the racing family as the "Big C" or "The Colonel". He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda (Van Buskirk) McRobie whom he married on Dec. 12, 1955; his children, Jeff (Marsha) McRobie of New Philadelphia, David (Karen) McRobie of Dover and Joseph (Karen) McRobie of Dundee; a daughter-in-law, Irene McRobie of Mt. Eaton; his grandchildren, Seth (Andrea) McRobie, Kayla (Travas) Boswell, Wyatt McRobie and Kevin McRobie and his great-grandchildren, Parker, Amelia and Madison and another expected in March. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas; a sister, Kathleen and two brothers, Charles and James.
In keeping with Jack's wishes, private family services will be held and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A memorial service celebrating Jack's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jack by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made in Jack's memory to NewPointe Community Church, 3950 State Route 39 NW, Dover, OH 44622.