Clarence W. Ley "Clarence and Norva
age 87, of Dover, passed away Ley, Together Forever"
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
in New Philadelphia's Park Village Southside. Born May 23, 1932, in Mineral City, he was a son of the late Fred and Cleda Moreland Ley. Clarence married the former Norva Gintz on May 26, 1951 in St. Mary's, West Virginia. The couple reared three children and shared 63 years of marriage prior to Norva's passing on August 10, 2014. Clarence served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his service time, he was employed by the U.S. Ceramic Tile Company, and then went to work for the City of Dover in the Electrical Field Division, from which he retired after 31 years. Clarence was a faithful member of Dover Alliance Church and read his Bible daily. He enjoyed model trains and belonged to the Lionel Collectors Club of America. Clarence also liked to garden, and very much loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: Beth Giesey of Dover, Cindy (companion, Tom Renner) Ley of New Philadelphia, and Brent (companion, Sindy White) Ley of Dover; his grandchildren, Kari Long, Troy (Candy) Giesey and Mike Long; his great-grandchildren, Madisen, Maggie, Claire, Ethan, Emma and Kaylee; and his several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, and his wife, Norva, Clarence was preceded in death by his sister, Dona Wilson; and his brothers, Fred Jr., Glenn, Carl, Vaughn and Lester Ley.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Friday, December 6, 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7th., at 11 a.m., in the funeral home; Pastor Richard G. Rose will officiate. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park where military rites will be conducted. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in the social hall of Dover Alliance Church. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Clarence, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Clarence's memory be made to Dover Alliance Church, 228 East Third St., Dover, Ohio 44622, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019