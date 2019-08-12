Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Clark Harold "Bud" Jones


1946 - 2019
Clark Harold "Bud" Jones Obituary
Clark Harold "Bud" Jones

72, of Uhrichsville passed away at his home on August 10, 2019. Born on November 6, 1946 in New Philadelphia he was a son of the late Lonnie K. and Opal Mae (Warner) Jones. Bud retired from Aleris and Stone Container.

On January 10, 1970 Bud married Patricia Elaine "Teresa" Jones who preceded him in death on October 19, 2018. They are survived by their children, Chris (Steve) Miles and Nichole Jones; grandchildren, Kohltin and Kerington Miles; siblings, Betty Bell, Alda Gram, Sandy (Nick) Carter, Roger (Lisa) Jones, Vickie (Dale) Krebs, Vernon (Teresa) Jones, Glenn Jones, Freda Smart, Sue Jones, Mary Radcliff, and Mark (Sondra) Jones; siblings-in-law, Chester (Barbara) Orr, Edward (Sherry) Orr, Linda Famal, Ben Haney, Shirley Orr, and Sam Kopp; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece Despo McMath.

Services for Bud, officiated by Pastor Jimmy Stull , will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 12, 2019
