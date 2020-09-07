1/1
Claudette Kail
1946 - 2020
Claudette Kail

74, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare Center following a period of declining health. Born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William "Pete" and Mildred (Hanson) Drury. After graduating from Iowa Grant High School in 1964, she married the late Vernon E. Kail, Jr. on January 13, 1968. Her professional career as a nursing aide at Country Club Retirement Campus in Dover spanned numerous years before serving in private home healthcare. Claudette loved bird watching and music, whether she was listening to it or playing her electric guitar. She was also an active member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Most importantly, she had a deep faith and cherished her family.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jennifer Follweiler of New Philadelphia; three granddaughters, Corissa Kail of Columbus, and Bethany and Lauren Follweiler of New Philadelphia; siblings, Nancy (Jim) Simpers, Judy Rothwell, Ken (Dorothy) Drury, Tom Faes, Patricia Poppy, Debbie (Wayne) Tomas, Gail Zey; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Claudette was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Kail in June of 2020; her brother, David Drury; and her sister, Diane Schumacher.

The family will greet guests on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Brian Flood will officiate a graveside service on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Claudette's name may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Claudette by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Evergreen Burial Park
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
